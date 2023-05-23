Assaults on police skyrocket, Miami Zoo breaks its silence and Prince Harry’s latest plea for police protection in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland builder’s home has been stripped clean by burglars in two separate incidents over two days while it was undergoing renovation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Johnny Singh says a group of people made multiple trips over the weekend to his Onehunga home which was undergoing extensive renovations.

Security footage from neighbours showed three cars going to and from his property where he lives with his wife and newborn infant.

“It’s really gut-wrenching. We were trying to finish our house renovation and they have cleaned us out,” said Singh.

“They’ve taken all our appliances and really done a good job.”

He said they took all his personal building tools - nail guns, saw, impact drills, speaker, fast and dual chargers, 6amp and 5amp batteries etc including a number of household items.

The house is undergoing renovations currently, and Singh said amidst an already challenging time and a newborn to look after, the thefts had added significantly to their troubles.

If once was not enough, the burglars returned with a truck the day after.

“We were trying to get over this unfortunate event on Saturday but then we were robbed again on Sunday morning [May 21],” Singh said.

“They have smashed up our garage door and taken everything from our garage. They did two loads and brought a truck back for the second load to really clean us out.”

Thieves stole a truck load of items from a builder's house in Onehunga, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

When they returned for another trip, he managed to catch them in the act, Singh said.

“I decided to chase them away and it turned into a vehicle pursuit along the suburban streets.

“But the guy driving the truck decided to pull over and tried to attack me with a hammer, at that point I backed up.”

The alleged thief drove away while Singh was on a call with police.

“I was in fear of my life but at the same time, I didn’t want him to get away with my belongings which I could see on the back of his truck.

“I chased them along the motorway and they turned towards Mangere, then I lost sight and decided to end the chase because it was too dangerous.”

Singh said he has been left out of pocket for at least $100,000.

“Our whole house is cleaned out. We are trying to make ends meet, my wife is on maternity leave, we have a newborn baby to look after, and mortgage rates to pay. We don’t have money to throw around here.”

Singh said he posted about it on several community Facebook groups and was able to gather photographs and registration plate numbers of those believed to be responsible.

“I’ve contacted the police and they have done their general follow-up and taken a statement but I feel that the crime rate in Onehunga has gotten out of control and less is being done about it.

“Thieves know how slack police are, they know they can rob a house and won’t be caught. This, in a way, justifies their actions.

“I don’t know what the answer is. To what extent do we need to go so that our families feel safe in this community?

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t take away from me and my family feeling so disgusted by these criminals.

“They have made us and our community in Onehunga feel vulnerable and violated. We don’t even feel safe in our own homes anymore.”

Onehunga resident Johnny Singh was left $100,000 out of pocket after his house was robbed three times in two days. Photo / Supplied

Auckland City East police area prevention manager Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said the district’s tactical crime unit had been investigating two burglaries at a Melville Place address that occurred within the past five days.

“In both instances, our scene of crime officers attended the address to explore for any forensic opportunities to assist our investigation.

“I ask anyone with any new information that may further assist us in apprehending those responsible to contact police so this can be assessed.”

Dolheguy said officers were aware of a further incident that occurred at the address on Sunday.

“Other police staff were alerted to the vehicle’s description and location, but this vehicle was not located at the time.

“Police understand how invasive burglaries can be on their victims, let alone being victimised in short succession.

“In some instances, our staff make arrests while an incident is unfolding, and in other cases, our staff work diligently with all lines of inquiry available to hold offenders to account.”

Dolheguy said there were certain processes and evidential sufficiency that was required when investigating burglaries, such as obtaining search warrants.

“Police do our best to ensure this is worked through in a timely manner.

“Unfortunately, experience shows us that construction or renovation sites are targeted by opportunistic offenders because they are often unattended and may contain unsecured items that are easily targeted.”

Police encouraged the community to report any suspicious activity and where possible to provide a file or reference number so that any new information could be added to that file, Dolheguy said.

“Our advice remains that if there is a risk to a person’s personal safety to contact 111 immediately.

“We also encourage people to not take matters into their own hands, instead to obtain all possible information and pass this to the police to take appropriate action.”