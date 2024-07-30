“Some of the features of autism observed in you is that you have challenges in developing peer relationships, and you demonstrate cognitive rigidity.
“That means you see things in black and white and, once you get an idea in your head, you find it difficult to let go.
“It seems that here, you formed a view that your life was worthless and, against the background of significant bullying and the messages encouraging you to commit suicide, you committed to a plan to do so.
“Once you had committed to that plan, you were simply unable to let it go.”
Eastwick has written a letter of apology that acknowledges the pain and loss he has caused and takes full responsibility for it.
Eastwick was too young to have a driving licence and his case was transferred to the High Court due to the seriousness of the charge.
There was no alcohol or drug involvement in the crash and the car had no mechanical issues.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of front-line experience as a probation officer.