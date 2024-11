Fire at a commercial property in Kumeu, Auckland. Photo / Facebook

A large blaze on a commercial property in the west Auckland town of Kumeu has sent smoke billowing across the city tonight.

Fire and Emergency Services [Fenz] said they were on the scene working to get the blaze under control just before 11pm last night.

They responded with eight fire trucks and two aerial appliances.

“It’s about 50m by 10m in size,” a Fenz spokesperson said.