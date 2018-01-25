The machines and tools would also add to the heat at times, he said.

Doddrell felt many building managers and companies didn't care about the workers in those situations.

"A lot of workers get unhappy with those buildings, especially when the building is almost complete with little to no dust."

Some companies would put water coolers and fridges on site, and that helped with morale, he said.

Other ways to cope with the heat included planning the day around the sun, and working with the wind and shade.

"In the building world we have a saying called 'work smarter, not harder'. Sometimes you can plan your day to stay ahead of the sun while working in the shade.

"Just wearing singlets and breathable clothing helps a lot."

Meanwhile Wellington builder Peter Rowe and his boss were going through a can of spray-on sunscreen every couple of days.

Rowe said 60-70 per cent of his work day was spent in the sun.

You throw as much sunscreen on as you can but at the same time all the sawdust and everything else sticks to you, so then you go home as a bloody awful mess . . . Peter Rowe

"The few times I've been sunburned this summer it's because we've quite literally run out of sunscreen by about midday, which means the last half of the day you're exposed.

"Basically it's a case of when you can, you work in the shade. Otherwise it's cans and cans of sunscreen and trying to drink as much water as you can.

"At the moment sometimes you've just got to go inside because it's just too hot."

He and his boss would stop regularly to check they had enough water, and they would sit in the shade for a minute or two, but taking longer breaks to escape from the heat was lost time.

"You throw as much sunscreen on as you can but at the same time all the sawdust and everything else sticks to you, so then you go home as a bloody awful mess, and, you know, you're drinking, constantly which means you sweat constantly, which means all your clothes stick to you, which means moving around is uncomfortable and all those sorts of things. But you just have to do it."

Don't forget, if you think the situation's becoming unsafe for you, you do have that right to stop work. Jo Pugh, Worksafe

Worksafe's general manager for operations Jo Pugh said the heat had been "really brutal" on workers this summer, particularly those wearing "hefty protective gear" and those who were constantly in the sun.

There was no legislation in New Zealand to allow workers off once the temperatures reached a certain level, but managers had a duty to identify and deal with risks in the workplace, including those from heat.

"The time now is for employers and employees to actually work together, be a bit flexible, don't be a real stickler for some of the rules, to ensure no one is put at risk of having to work in intolerable conditions," she said.

Employers could allow workers to do different hours, or could provide hats, water and sunscreen as well as breaks in the shade.

Pugh said it was important workers recognised the signs of heat stress and tell a supervisor "before it becomes critical".

"Don't forget, if you think the situation's becoming unsafe for you, you do have that right to stop work."

People needed to watch out for heatstroke, which can cause headaches, cramp, vomiting, dry mouth, and even death. Skin cancer was also something to be aware of.