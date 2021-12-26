Bug off: The unpleasant objects hiding in your food

MPI received two separate complaints about their bananas having metal needles in them. Photo / File

A fingernail in a pizza, a metal blade in a filled wrap and a zip floating in soup were just some of the nasty surprises Kiwis found in food this year.

The Ministry for Primary Industries received 581 food-related complaints in the first 10 months of 2021 - almost 200 fewer than over the equivalent period in the previous year.

The largest number - 174 - related to foreign objects in food, 26 fewer than those received for the equivalent period in 2020.

They included glass shards or needles in fresh bananas, metal in fresh cherries, a xanthium (cocklebur) seed in frozen broccoli, an insect in frozen blueberries and a metal needle in fresh potatoes.

Metal was discovered in raw meat on a handful of occasions; an insect was found in raw chicken; and a mix of metal and plastic in a pack of raw pork.

Plastic was a relatively common discovery in everything from icecream to baby food, salad, pizza and bread.

MPI director of compliance services Gary Orr said the agency aims to ensure all food sold is safe and suitable for consumption.

Public interest, seriousness of conduct, extent of harm and the suppliers' compliance history were all considered when determining the appropriate response to upheld complaints.

The ministry's suite of possible responses ranges from education and advice to prosecution, he said.

As well as complaints about foreign objects in food, MPI also received 143 complaints about foods that made people sick.

Eighty-one related to unregistered or non-compliant businesses and 67 to the cleanliness of the food business or food handlers. The remaining complaints related to labelling (50) and chemicals (26).

The number of complaints overall and in each category fell this year, but Orr said it was difficult to pinpoint why.