Will Hamilton, pictured with his fiance and two sons, Harry (left) and Jack (right). Photo / Supplied
Coromandel police officer Will Hamilton, diagnosed with incurable blood cancer, urges government funding for the drug daratumumab.
The drug, standard in 50 countries, costs $156,000 annually and is not funded by Pharmac.
Advocacy groups have fought for eight years; Pharmac cites budget constraints, sparking renewed calls for funding.
A Coromandel police officer with incurable blood cancer claims “politics is costing lives” as he urges the Government to fund a life-saving drug in this year’s Budget.
In 2023, Will Hamilton, 40, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma – the second most diagnosed blood cancer in the country. It’s an incurable disease that, with the right medication, can be survived for years.
New Zealand patients currently face a lifetime of crowdfunding or moving overseas to get the treatment they need.
Hamilton’s haematologist says he needs daratumumab - a drug which is not funded in New Zealand, despite being the standard of care in 50 other countries. The first 12 months alone will cost an eye-watering $156,000.