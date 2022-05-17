Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Budget 2022: David Seymour - Real ideas on what the Budget needs to do, clear and simple

5 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson at his photo op for his Wellbeing Budget 2022. Video / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson at his photo op for his Wellbeing Budget 2022. Video / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By David Seymour

OPINION

Some things made complicated are actually very simple. The $120 billion torrent called the Budget, is one example of needless complication. Politicians switch on the platitudes and the poor folk paying for it all

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.