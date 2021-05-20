Budget 2021: Kiri Allan shares her thoughts on the Budget from her hospital bed

Kiri Allan received the Budget 2021 document, along with a touching handwritten note by Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Kiri Allan/Facebook

Kiri Allan received the Budget 2021 document, along with a touching handwritten note by Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Kiri Allan/Facebook

Labour MP Kiri Allan read the Budget 2021 document in her hospital bed, where she remains fighting an aggressive stage 3 cervical cancer.

The minister, who has been in hospital for more than a month, has taken time this evening to lay out what the Budget means for her portfolios.

Sharing a photo of herself with the Budget in hospital, Allan also said her colleagues awarded her the prize for "most unusual place to read the Budget".

"My colleagues say I win for reading the Budget in the most unusual place - the hospital - best place to be as I near closer to the end of treatment - and no matter where it might be, I'm stoked to be reading the Budget and how it will contribute significantly to so many," she wrote.

The Labour MP also shared a photo of the handwritten note Finance Minister Grant Robertson sent her accompanying the Budget.

Grant Robertson's handwritten note for Kiri Allan. Photo / Kiri Allan/Facebook

"Kia ora e hoa, we are missing you here today but I can feel your wairua and aroha from here," Robertson wrote on a red sheet of paper.

"Take care, my friend, this one is for you. Arohanui, Grant," he finished.

Budget 2021 🔥 This year’s Budget is focused on securing our recovery while tackling long-term issues like child... Posted by Kiri Allan - Labour MP on Thursday, May 20, 2021

The East Coast MP, who has been detailing her journey on social media, has told followers she ended her chemotherapy sessions last week and has now started brachytherapy, a new internal radiation treatment, involving a day-long procedure and "some very gnarly needles".

Allan received a visit from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last weekend, who wore her hei tiki, carved out of the same stone as Allan's hei tiki, so the two could be brought together.

Week Five - Done and dusted Massive treatment week which saw the end of chemotherapy and the commencement of internal... Posted by Kiri Allan - Labour MP on Friday, May 14, 2021

The MP revealed her grim prognosis for her fight against cervical cancer earlier this month - just a 13 per cent chance of survival.

After a gruelling five-week long fight, Allan remains determined to beat her odds and defeat the disease.

In her post about the Budget announcement today, she expressed her excitement about returning to work to help make it all happen.

"In my own portfolios (when I get back to work), this Budget means we can continue to deliver on conservation promises like Jobs For Nature and investing in our manifesto priorities to protect some of nature's most precious taonga," Allan wrote.

"The highlight of my day was getting my documents delivered, with a little note from the guy that's in charge of today's Budget - thanks, chief - today was epic," she added.