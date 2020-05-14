Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was nothing usual about Covid-19 and that meant an extraordinary response in its Budget.
"We have been a Government that, with the support and efforts of New Zealanders, took us through an enormous health challenge. And we will take the same approach to the recovery of our economy," she said.
Ardern said that work had already started.
"But we must keep going. The times ahead will be tough. Global predictions are dire. Unemployment will rise, and growth will slow dramatically.
"We know as a trading nation that will have an impact, and it will be significant and it will be painful.
"We have never sugar-coated what the future will look like, but nor will we pretend there is nothing that we can do about it. Governments have choices, just as we did when we faced Covid-19. And those choices are between sit back and hope, or sit up and act.
Robertson has opened the scheme up to "high-growth firms" and research and development start-ups.
The Budget also contains an extra $1.2 billion spend on New Zealand's railways – that includes $246 million for building more tracks and $421 million for more trains.
An extra $400 million has been earmarked for replacing the Interislander ferries and fixing the ports they use.
In addition, an extra $3 billion has been made available to fund new infrastructure projects which will, according to Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones, help create many jobs.
What is also expected to create more employment is the billions of dollars being poured into trades and training.
Some $1.6 billion will be spent on a new apprenticeships programme; that's in addition to more than $300 million for additional tertiary enrolment, and $400 million to support employers to retrain and keep their apprentices.