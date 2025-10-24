Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Bucklands Beach fire deaths: 38-year-old charged with murdering father and son

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Bucklands Beach residents were jolted awake as a fire gutted an East Auckland home.

Police have today charged a man with two counts of murder in relation to an ongoing double homicide investigation into a Buckland’s Beach house fire.

Father of two, Jung Sup Lee, 36, and his son Ha-il Lee, 11, both died as a result of the fire.

Police earlier confirmed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save