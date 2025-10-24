Va’aelua said police remain in contact with the family of the deceased.
“As part of this, we are ensuring that they have support in place.”
‘Delightful’ 11-year-old killed in fire
Ha-il Lee was remembered as a “delightful” Bucklands Beach Intermediate student and was called a credit to his family by principal Will Roper.
“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with their family, friends and all those affected at this very difficult time.”
His older brother and mother escaped the blaze and did not suffer any injuries.
A fifth person, who was a boarder at the house, also did not suffer any injuries.
The property was severely damaged in the blaze; windows were shattered, and debris was strewn about the blackened house.
Crews in boiler suits searched the home within the cordon that remained in place for several days. Emergency services covered a badly charred upstairs room with a blue tarpaulin, leaving one upstairs room visible.
Neighbours recounted waking to the roar of fire and “mini explosions” as the blaze quickly gripped the home.
Thick plumes of smoke and large orange flames were seen as firefighters battled the fire for several hours.