“We acknowledge and appreciate the assistance provided by those members of the public whose information was vital to this investigation,” he said.

“At this stage, our enquiries remain ongoing and further charges cannot be ruled out.”

Police said they will continue their investigation to determine if anyone else was involved or had knowledge.

Va’aelua said police remain in contact with the family of the deceased.

“As part of this, we are ensuring that they have support in place.”

‘Delightful’ 11-year-old killed in fire

Ha-il Lee was remembered as a “delightful” Bucklands Beach Intermediate student and was called a credit to his family by principal Will Roper.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with their family, friends and all those affected at this very difficult time.”

His older brother and mother escaped the blaze and did not suffer any injuries.

A fifth person, who was a boarder at the house, also did not suffer any injuries.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home on Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach. Photo / NZH

The property was severely damaged in the blaze; windows were shattered, and debris was strewn about the blackened house.

Crews in boiler suits searched the home within the cordon that remained in place for several days. Emergency services covered a badly charred upstairs room with a blue tarpaulin, leaving one upstairs room visible.

Neighbours recounted waking to the roar of fire and “mini explosions” as the blaze quickly gripped the home.

Thick plumes of smoke and large orange flames were seen as firefighters battled the fire for several hours.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.