Emergency services are responding to an incident at Buckland School near Pukekohe.

A sudden death at a South Auckland school has forced it into a lockdown this afternoon, and police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Buckland School, near Pukekohe, said the lockdown was due to an “adult medical emergency”.

A spokesman for police said an adult had died on the school grounds.

“There are no suspicious circumstances, and police will undertake our usual inquiries,” the spokesman said.

A notice on the school’s website says all children are safe and tells parents not to phone or come to the school.

“Your assistance and co-operation are appreciated at this time,” the notice says.

A spokesman for St John Ambulance said they were called at 11.03am and sent two ambulances and an operations manager.

The police spokesman said, “Other agencies are being notified and support will be put in place”.











