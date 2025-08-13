Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Broken ribs, punctured lung, busted shoulder: Hayden Wilde’s doctor on his remarkable comeback

RNZ
4 mins to read

Hayden Wilde won the London T100 just three months after a serious crash in Japan. Photo / Photosport

Hayden Wilde won the London T100 just three months after a serious crash in Japan. Photo / Photosport

Hayden Wilde’s comeback from a horrific accident to win a major race in London on the weekend is a result of dogged toughness, his doctor says.

Three months after being hit by a truck on a training ride in Japan, the New Zealand triathlete returned to competitive action with a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save