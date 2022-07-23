New Zealand's second notable fireball this month, the meteor was caught by at least four specialised fireball detection cameras. Photo / 123fr

By RNZ

A University of Canterbury astronomer said the meteor that flew over South Canterbury on Thursday night could be one of many.

Some residents in the area reported seeing a bright green light and hearing a sonic boom after a meteor broke through the earth's atmosphere.

In New Zealand's second notable fireball this month, the meteor was caught by at least four specialised fireball detection cameras, as well as on CCTV and by at least one lucky astrophotographer, said the University of Canterbury in a statement.

Richmond resident Greg Price, who captured the meteor on camera, said in a social media post that the meteor lit up the sky bright green for five to 10 seconds.

Earlier this month a large meteor was sighted in daylight across parts of the lower North Island, 23 years after the country's last significant meteor.

University of Canterbury's Dr Michele Bannister said there could be as many as 20 meteors making landfall in New Zealand every year.

She said the recent fireball that shot over South Canterbury presents a unique learning opportunity.

Scientists and astronomers are now hoping to use dashcam or security footage to map the trajectory of the meteor and locate any potential fragments.

Bannister said if they locate where the meteor may have crashed they can practise retrieving its fragments.

She said if pieces are found by the public they should check for a distinctive black surface from the meteor melting during its passage through the atmosphere.

"Please photograph it in place: note the location using your phone GPS, and avoid touching it with your bare hands (the less contamination the better). Pick it up in fresh aluminium foil if possible, or otherwise a new clean plastic bag. And let us know," she said.

Fireballs Aotearoa, a collaboration of New Zealand's meteor camera networks and scientists at the University of Canterbury and University of Otago, said unlike the earlier meteor, this one was too small to be detected as an atmospheric explosion nor was it detected by MetService radar.

Fireballs Aotearoa meteorites analysis lead scientist Dr James Scott of University of Otago said Thursday night's meteor fragmented towards the end of its flight.

"Most of the meteoroid vaporised during the six or so seconds of visible flight. However, with this one, it's possible fragments may have reached ground level somewhere in the central South Island."

If any meteorite is found from this fireball, it would be Canterbury's first meteorite recovered in more than 50 years.