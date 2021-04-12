Broadlands crash: Victims remain in hospital, one seriously injured

Cordon on Broadlands Rd yesterday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Two people remain in hospital following a serious crash near Taupō.

The two-car crash happened on Broadlands Rd around 8.30am yesterday.

Two people were taken to Rotorua Hospital, one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries and the road was closed for a time.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said this morning one man in his 70s remained in hospital in a serious condition while a man in his late teens was stable.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene yesterday while a helicopter was requested but could not get off the ground due to poor weather.

A woman who had been driving on the road before the crash happened but did not see it said there had been fog, low cloud, and drizzly rain this morning.

She said the number of crashes on Broadlands Rd was a "running joke".

"Every two weeks now there's a car that's run off the road. Last week there was a double-cab ute that rolled up on its side into the pine trees. Two days later there was a hatchback a little further up that was up on its roof on the side of the road. I'd hate to be doing the fencing up that way."

She said the road was becoming dangerous.

"They're not bad corners. But there's a hill and a short bit so you can't see what's coming."