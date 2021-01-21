Bridge Pa Wine Festival hit by Facebook ticket scam

More than 1600 are expected at this year's sell-out Bridge Pa Wine Festival and up to 20,000 at Six60's Saturday show in Hastings. Photo / File

Thousands are expected to turn out to events across Hawke's Bay this weekend but some may miss out due to event ticket scams.

Official tickets for Six60's Saturday show in Hastings, which is expected to draw a crowd of up to 2000, were still available on Thursday afternoon around 3pm.

However, the sold-out Bridge Pa Wine Festival was the unfortunate target of a fake booking site set up on Eventbrite.

Bridge Pa wine district chair Vince Labat said it was "disappointing and disheartening".

"So much work has been put into this event by each of the wineries."

He said it was the first time something like this had happened in the seven years the event had been running.

The fake site has been taken down and those who purchased tickets from it have been refunded by Eventbrite, but only people with valid tickets would be allowed entry to the festival, he said.

"If anybody doesn't have a valid ticket unfortunately they won't be allowed to access the event.

"If your ticket says that the venue is Triangle Red and has a number starting 1583, then this is not a genuine ticket and will not be accepted for entry to the wine festival."

Bridge Pa wine district chair Vince Labat (front) said fake ticket sales were "disappointing and disheartening" for the wineries who had worked so hard on the festival event. Photo / File

More than 1600 people are expected to turn out on Saturday and Labat said he was looking forward to it.

"We are very happy and delighted because Six60 is on the same weekend and there was Covid-19."

Labat also advised caution for those looking to buy a last-minute ticket from a third party.

He said potential buyers could verify the legitimacy of tickets by getting in touch and quoting the order number and email address of the seller.

"We will not take any responsibility for third party transactions even if we validate your purchase from a genuine ticket holder.

"We hope the person is honest enough to not sell the ticket more than once."

Tickets for both events are being advertised for sale on social media pages, with Hawke's Bay police urging potential ticket holders to take care when buying tickets online and only source tickets from official sites.

Scams vary, with hopeful event goers caught out by fake tickets, making payments but never receiving the ticket, or receiving ones different from what they thought they were buying.

Even in instances where police are able to locate a fraudulent seller, the chances of recovering your money are not high, they warned.

- If you have been victim of a scam or if you have any information about suspicious activity call 105 to report it.