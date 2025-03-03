“Ten years on, we remain motivated to hold to account those responsible for his death.”
Details of a coronial inquest released in 2019 ruled Fraser died of unnatural causes, due to blunt force trauma to the head.
The flatmate told police Fraser called out to him and as he came downstairs he saw the 51-year-old being assaulted by “a man wearing a balaclava and holding a sharp object”.
Police said at the time that Fraser’s flatmate had been running a cannabis-growing operation inside the property and had recently harvested his plants.
Senior Constable Paul Herman told the court many fingerprints had been taken from the scene and 17 remained unidentified.
Herman said the investigation team had interviewed more than 55 people, “many of those more than once”.
Harrison said investigators had worked through a large volume of information and tonight’s Cold Case at 8.30pm on TV1 would “present an outline of the key elements of the case in the hope it will prompt someone to come forward with information that could provide new lines of inquiry”.
Anyone with relevant information or knowledge about the circumstances around Fraser’s death who has not yet spoken to police is urged to come forward, “to help give Brett’s family some answers”.
Police can be contacted on 0800 COLD CASE (0800 2653 2273).
