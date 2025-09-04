Advertisement
Breast mammogram ordeal: Kiwi women’s implants burst during routine screening

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Multiple women across New Zealand have had their breast implants burst during routine mammograms. Photo / 123RF

Women across the country have experienced their breast implants rupturing during routine mammograms, leaving them not only with severe physical pain but also the financial burden of replacement.

Multiple women told the Herald they faced needing to pay up to $22,000 for replacing their implants. They have questioned why

