Multiple women across New Zealand have had their breast implants burst during routine mammograms. Photo / 123RF
Women across the country have experienced their breast implants rupturing during routine mammograms, leaving them not only with severe physical pain but also the financial burden of replacement.
Multiple women told the Herald they faced needing to pay up to $22,000 for replacing their implants. They have questioned whythey have been forced to foot the bill when they were not the cause of the damage.
Health New Zealand breast screening clinical director for Counties Manukau, Dr Sally Urry, said the bursting of breast implants during routine mammograms was “extremely rare”.
“Implant rupture is related to several factors, of which compression during a mammogram is one. Other factors that increase the incidence of rupture include the age, type and location of an implant, as well as chest trauma,” Urry said.
“She didn’t do it gradually – she just went, squash. I said, ‘Oh, that’s really, really tight.’”
Donna only discovered during her latest mammogram a few months ago that her implant had ruptured.
Donna said she was told the public health system would only cover the surgery involved in removing the implants, not replacing them.
She received a quote from a breast surgeon, who said the surgery would cost $22,000.
“I was like, ‘Well, hang on a minute. I’ve got a mortgage. I’m unemployed ... why should I have to take out a loan?’”
After a stressful few weeks, Donna’s desperate application to withdraw her savings from her KiwiSaver was approved.
‘I was bawling my eyes out’
Anna told the Herald her implants ruptured in 2014 during her first mammogram in Hamilton.
Anna chose to get an implant procedure after she finished breastfeeding because she was left with a significant amount of loose skin. After years of saving, she was able to afford the procedure in 1999, at age 40.
“It was my choice to get breast implants, and it’s none of their business the reasons why,” Anna said.
“I was young when I had a child, and I grew from an A cup to an E.