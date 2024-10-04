Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Brears Basham, lead detective in infamous ‘Mr Asia’ drug investigation, remembered as ‘hugely respected’ following death

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Brears Basham, a young detective in Auckland, led the investigation into the 'Mr Asia' drug syndicate in the 1970s .

Brears Basham, a young detective in Auckland, led the investigation into the 'Mr Asia' drug syndicate in the 1970s .

  • Highly respected former police detective Brears Basham has died aged 82.
  • Basham led the investigation into the Mr Asia drug syndicate - a watershed case in New Zealand policing history
  • His work on the case - considered the first genuine organised crime ring in the country - had a lasting impact on policing in New Zealand.

The lead detective on the investigation into the infamous Mr Asia drug syndicate has been remembered as a “hugely respected man of high integrity” after his recent death.

Brears Neville Basham, 82, was on a cruise ship with his wife in Nova Scotia when he suffered a major stroke, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand