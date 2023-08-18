Bream Bay College won three awards at the national final of Showquest — the country's largest performing arts competition for schools —- for its performance Night at the Museum.

In the open section at this month’s awards, available as an option for teams of students Years 9-13, Bream Bay College walked away with the national Best Costume and Enhancement award, and the Best Theme award.

As well, student Emma Lay won the national Outstanding Rangatahi award for her performance in their piece. They were also highly commended by the judges in the consideration for Best Live Music, and Best Use of Props.

Their theme description, chosen and written by the school team themselves, was: “Our performance will follow the Night at the Museum as we remember important art pieces and sculptures and their true meaning behind them. As these important art pieces come to life they dance out their history and their meaning, like Laocoon and his sons, the migration to New Zealand and the terracotta army. Join us for a spectacular night behind closed doors as we wander through the halls of the museum.”

Showquest judge, acclaimed actor Angela Bloomfield, shared her admiration for the students’ dedication and growth through their participation in the arts and in Showquest.

“I always jump at the opportunity to be a part of Showquest and the judging. The students work so hard and to see the schools grow and get more confident with the aspects of storytelling, choreography and performance is such a privilege. The finalists this year were so strong, and it made it really challenging to decide on winners. They all seem to have so much fun — it’s such a wonderful opportunity for them,” Bloomfield said

Elsewhere, Tai Wānanga from Waikato were the open section’s triumphant champions of this year’s national final of Showquest — the country’s largest performing arts competition for schools.

This year’s nationwide Showquest tour spanned Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Manawatū, Nelson, Canterbury, and Southland. An online option allowed schools unable to participate in live regional events to showcase their performances.

At the regional events, school teams presented dynamic and compelling performances, blending art, music, dance, drama, culture, and technology.

In the junior section, for school teams from primary and intermediate schools around the country, Clevedon School has been named the first-place national winners for 2023.

Clevedon School told the heartfelt story of Awanui, a boy navigating a significant life transition. With themes of acceptance, change, and support, the performance conveyed the powerful message, “You Got This”.



