A police officer at the scene of an incident in central Auckland this morning.

Police are at the scene of a serious incident on an Auckland central street where witnesses say they saw a body.

Police and St John ambulances are on Ronayne St. It is understood they have been there since about 4am.









A witness at the scene said paramedics performed CPR on one person and another person was taken away in an ambulance.

A resident who lives on the 10th floor at The Landing apartments said she and her husband heard yelling outside in the morning but was not sure what happened until her friend sent her a text about the news.

Police are at the scene of an incident in Auckland central early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Staff from a nearby service station said one of the cleaners told him a person was dead outside at around 4.40am.

“We did not hear any gunshots or any screams. Someone from the apartment called the emergency services.”