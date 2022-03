Air New Zealand in a trading halt, Transmission Gully finally opens and a melanoma study reveals a grim reality in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are investigating what is being described as an unexplained death in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga.

A spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to Cameron Rd about 3.40pm yesterday after reports of a sudden death.

The circumstances of the death are not yet known.

Police said they are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we have no further updates at this stage," the spokeswoman said.