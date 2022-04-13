Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Breaking news: Emergency services responding to serious crash in Glendowie, bus and car involved

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident in Glendowie. Photo / Darren Masters

NZ Herald

A person has received serious injuries in a crash between a bus and a car this afternoon in Auckland.

The accident happened on Riddell Rd in Glendowie around midday.

A police spokesperson said one other person has also received injuries.

Auckland Transport has advised that the road between Roberta Ave and Whitehaven Rd is closed and motorists should avoid the route.

Photos shows the orange car completely smashed-in while the bus appears to have damage to the front of it around the bumper.

Fire trucks, police and St John are in attendance.

More to come.