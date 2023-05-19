Breakfast or brunch? Take your pink pick and pull up a chair

Hawke’s Bay wine producer Smith & Sheth is joining the national effort to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand in partnership with Malo restaurant.

It’s May, and that means it’s time to think pink for the good of Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

A fun way to do this is to attend a Pink Breakfast, so grab a few of your friends, dig your pink attire out and go and have some fun.

Here are two Pink Breakfasts happening in Hawke’s Bay next weekend.

Brunch Bash

Catch up with friends in support of a fantastic cause at the hot pink Brunch Bash to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

The Brunch Bash is being held at the Ellwood Function Centre on 15 Otene Road, Hastings on Sunday, May 28 from 11am to 2pm.

Enjoy a glass of bubbles on arrival and an endless coffee and tea bar while being served brunch high tea-style, complete with an entire show-stopping sweet table (with a lot of pink, of course!).

Step inside a glamorous caravan called the Hot Flush to experience a retro gin palace on wheels - try the new Flamboyance gin by The National Distillery, have a go at bagging a gorgeous raffle hamper, get lucky with the Wall of Wine and listen to the inspirational Lesley Leech as she transforms an outfit from ordinary to fabulous with the help of Annie Dennehy.

A little live music, a lot of laughter, fabulous food and special guests plus an on-site auction of special items will round out the morning, including a one-of-a-kind David Trubridge pendant light.

So gather a group of friends, don your best Pink Ribbon-themed outfit (prizes for best-dressed) and join us for a celebration of friendship and a whole lot of fun.

Profits from each ticket sold will be donated directly to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, as will proceeds from all auctions and raffles.

Tickets are $55, available direct by emailing deirdre@controlbox.co.nz; alternatively, search ‘hot pink Brunch Bash’ at eventbrite.co.nz.

Brunching for Pink Ribbon

Hawke’s Bay wine producer Smith & Sheth is again joining the national effort to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ with a special breakfast event on Saturday, May 27 in partnership with Malo restaurant.

In 2022, Smith & Sheth raised more than $4000 for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ thanks to the support of local businesses and the community. This year, they have the ambition to raise even more funds for this worthy cause.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among New Zealand women, with more than 3300 people diagnosed each year.

Attendees will indulge in a pink-themed cocktail on arrival before settling in for a miniature session with Hawke’s Bay stylist and colour consultant, Kay Shilton. Guests will then be invited through to Malo restaurant for a high tea-style breakfast created by Malo head chef Bert van de Steeg.

Pathologist Lesley Joblin and oncologist Jody Jordan will lead an interactive Q&A session designed to share empowering insights into what goes on behind the scenes in testing and making a breast cancer diagnosis, and the multi-disciplinary team involvement in support and treatment.

There will also be an online auction featuring items generously donated by local businesses and individuals. All proceeds from the auction and the breakfast event will be donated to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Limited tickets are still available from www.smithandsheth.com/pink-ribbon-breakfast.

Details:

When: 9am – 11.30am

Where: Smith & Sheth Oenothèque, 4 Te Aute Road, Havelock North

Cost: $55 per person. Includes cocktails, tea, coffee and a high tea-style breakfast.

If you are interested in learning more about the work the NZ Breast Cancer Foundation does, please visit: https://www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz.