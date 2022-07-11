The man robbed a bar on the North Shore in Auckland. Video / North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police

A brazen thief has been caught on camera reaching over the counter to steal about $2000 in cash from an Auckland bar.

Police are trying to identify the man who was caught on the venue's CCTV cameras during the daring heist.

The assailant is seen entering the bar with another male. The other man seems to keep a lookout as the thief approaches the bar.

Checking over his shoulders, he then brazenly reaches over the bar to grab a wad of cash. Police would not say which bar the footage was taken in but confirmed the incident occurred about 9am on May 31.

The thief quickly pockets about $2000 in cash before leaving the bar with the other man.

Police are urging the public to contact 105 and quote file number 220531/2443 with any information that could help identify the man.