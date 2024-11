A group fight at a Hamilton home has left one person critically hurt. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has been critically hurt after a group brawl at a Hamilton home.

The fight took place today at about 11.30am on Firth St in Hamilton East, police said.

“One person was located in a critical condition and has been transported to Waikato Hospital,” police said.

Police are now speaking with “several people believed to be involved”.

A scene examination will also be undertaken with inquiries still ongoing to work out what happened.