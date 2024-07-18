Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Brave the cold: Join Gisborne’s midwinter swim this Sunday

By Wynsley Wrigley
Quick Read
Participants from the last midwinter swim in 2019 have the opportunity to support SuperGrans Tairāwhiti when the event returns this Sunday at the new location of Kaiti Beach. Photo / Liam Clayton

Participants from the last midwinter swim in 2019 have the opportunity to support SuperGrans Tairāwhiti when the event returns this Sunday at the new location of Kaiti Beach. Photo / Liam Clayton

Brace yourself. Gisborne’s midwinter swim is back.

Swimmers will be entering the water this Sunday at Kaiti Beach from 12.30pm when the sea temperature will be somewhere around 14.4C.

“The water will feel cool, probably too cold for all but seasoned swimmers,” says SeaTemperature.org

The new-look, new location midwinter swim, being organised by Traci Hobbs, is a fundraiser for SuperGrans Tairāwhiti although the organisation did not initially know about it.

“We saw it on Facebook,” SuperGrans Tairāwhiti manager Sarah Elliott said. “It was a surprise to us.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The two parties were soon in communication with each other and SuperGrans is grateful for Hobbs’ support.

The event is sponsored by Debonair Decorators and will feature spot prizes, giveaways and an award for the best dressed.

The theme is old-aged/elderly.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The event will take place near the Kaiti Beach swings.

SuperGrans Tairawhiti is a registered foodbank which operates across Tairawhiti.

Other services and initiatives include in-home or group cooking classes, food literacy classes, meal planning and budget shopping.


Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand