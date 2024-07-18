Participants from the last midwinter swim in 2019 have the opportunity to support SuperGrans Tairāwhiti when the event returns this Sunday at the new location of Kaiti Beach. Photo / Liam Clayton

Participants from the last midwinter swim in 2019 have the opportunity to support SuperGrans Tairāwhiti when the event returns this Sunday at the new location of Kaiti Beach. Photo / Liam Clayton

Brace yourself. Gisborne’s midwinter swim is back.

Swimmers will be entering the water this Sunday at Kaiti Beach from 12.30pm when the sea temperature will be somewhere around 14.4C.

“The water will feel cool, probably too cold for all but seasoned swimmers,” says SeaTemperature.org

The new-look, new location midwinter swim, being organised by Traci Hobbs, is a fundraiser for SuperGrans Tairāwhiti although the organisation did not initially know about it.

“We saw it on Facebook,” SuperGrans Tairāwhiti manager Sarah Elliott said. “It was a surprise to us.”