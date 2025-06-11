Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge speaks to the Institute of Education about new international research showing a gender disparity when it comes to maths.

New overseas research has found boys perform better at maths than girls within months of starting school.

French and US researchers analysed data from more than 2.6 million first and second-grade children aged 5 to 7 in France.

The researchers found there was almost no difference in average maths performance between male and female students at the beginning of school, but after only four months, boys were noticeably better.

This gap had quadrupled in size by the beginning of 2nd grade; the gender trend was clear regardless of socioeconomic status, the type of maths test administered, and whether the school was public or private.

Massey University Institute of Education professor Jodie Hunter said the researchers are clear that the advantages are not due to innate ability, but what happens in the classroom.