The missing boy. Photo / Supplied

A 9-year-old boy who disappeared overnight has been found by police.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said Corleyowne was located at a Papakura address early today and is safe and well.

Police said he went missing after leaving an address on Wesleydale Place

overnight at around 3am.

The young boy was wearing white shorts and a T-shirt and was barefoot when he

left the address.