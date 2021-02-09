Boy hit by ute on Kāpiti Coast in serious condition

Police said early indications are that he had been hit by a ute. Photo / File

A boy was hit by a vehicle on the Kapiti Coast yesterday afternoon.

A boy under the age of 18 was flown to Wellington Hospital, where he remained in a serious condition in ICU this morning.

A police spokesperson said it appeared he had been hit by a ute, on Elizabeth St, Waikanae, just before 3pm.

No charges had been laid, and the crash was still under investigation.

The crash happened just outside Eastside Foodmarket and store owner Vinesh Veeran said "everybody came to help" the child, and the nearby school organised children to stay behind so they wouldn't have to see the crash scene.

News of the accident had shaken the small community, he said.

"We were shocked, it's very sad what happened."

"I have a 6-year-old boy and I'm always shocked to hear something happen to any kid."

"We couldn't sleep thinking about it. And this morning too, I just prayed for the boy."

He said it was not typically a dangerous stretch of road.