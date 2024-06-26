“Timeless Live is excited to have such an iconic line-up on our debut Timeless Summer Tour and we’re confident fans of all ages will enjoy the experience,” he said.

Tickets for Timeless Summer Tour 2025 go on sale from July 3, 2024.

Those who register for pre-sale access will have first dibs on tickets, with access to purchase tickets for two hours from 10am before they are released to the public.

Every ticket purchased in the first 48 hours will also come with a free Timeless Summer Tour fedora.

To register for the Timeless Summer Tour presale, go to www.timelesssummertour.com.

Boy George

Boy George is a vibrant icon who has left an indelible mark on the pop and new wave genres. He rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the band Culture Club, which he co-founded in 1981.

The band’s debut album, Kissing to Be Clever, catapulted them to international fame with hit singles like Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and Time (Clock of the Heart).

Throughout the 80s, Culture Club dominated charts worldwide with subsequent albums such as Colour by Numbers and Waking Up with the House on Fire, delivering memorable hits like Karma Chameleon and The War Song.

Boy George.

Little River Band

Through the 70s and 80s, Little River Band (LRB) enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart topping hits like Reminiscing, Cool Change, Lonesome Loser, The Night Owls, Take It Easy On Me, Help Is on Its Way, Happy Anniversary, We Two, Man On Your Mind, The Other Guy and It’s A Long Way There.

In 1982, LRB set a record for having had top 10 hits for six consecutive years. Bassist/vocalist Wayne Nelson joined the band in 1980, and worked alongside founding members with some of the most distinctive harmonies and vocal abilities, creating the unique LRB sound.

Little River Band.

Bonnie Tyler

Bonnie Tyler is one of Wales’ best known performers, achieving chart success all over the world. She is recognised for her distinctive husky voice, and a long list of hit singles including Total Eclipse of the Heart, It’s a Heartache, Holding Out for a Hero, Lost in France, More Than a Lover, Bitterblue and If I Sing You a Love Song.

In her 50-year career, Tyler has performed for audiences in countries across the world, and she has enjoyed critical acclaim for her recent albums Rocks and Honey and Between the Earth and the Stars.

Bonnie Tyler.

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

Mickey Thomas is the owner of the soaring voice that propelled Starship through the 80s.

He made his mark in 1976 as lead vocalist on the mega-hit Fooled Around And Fell In Love with The Elvin Bishop Band before joining Jefferson Starship as the lead vocalist in 1979, recording a string of hits including Jane, No Way Out, Find Your Way Back, Stranger and Layin’ It on the Line.

The group was renamed Starship in 1985 and went on to record three #1 hit songs including We Built This City, Sara and Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now from the film Mannequin, which also was an Academy Award nominee.

Their hit It’s Not Over ‘Til It’s Over became Major League Baseball’s theme in 1987.

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas.

Timeless Summer Tour 2025 dates:

January 11 - Christchurch at QEII

January 12 - Napier at Church Road Winery

January 16 - New Plymouth at Bowl of Brooklands

January 18 - Mount Maunganui at Mercury Baypark

January 19 - Auckland at Auckland Showgrounds