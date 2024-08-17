Baby Bowie was born at 24 weeks after his mother suffered a series of serious bleeds due to placenta accreta.
A tiny baby boy born at only 24 weeks has just had his first cuddle with mum and opened his eyes for the first time.
Bowen Reed Marsters - aka Bowie - was delivered by emergency caesarean on July 30 after his mum Joelene Mulholland suffered several large bleeds, losing more than 3 litres of blood and needing 4 transfusions.
Joelene drove herself to nearby Christchurch Women’s Hospital and met her midwife. She was immediately admitted.
Doctors managed to delay Bowie’s birth by another week and he got to the much safer 24-week mark. Babies born at 23 weeks are considered on the very edge of viability and if born earlier are not usually resuscitated.
“They managed to get me to 24 weeks but then I had another massive bleed and I knew it wasn’t good,” Joelene said.
Numerous emergency staff were by her side and they reacted quickly as soon as she told them she couldn’t hear anything.
“My hearing went and they knew straight away something was seriously wrong,” Joelene said.
“I was so scared something would happen to me and I told them I needed to be around for my other boy Arlo - I couldn’t leave him.”
Joelene was rushed to theatre and Bowie was born by emergency cesarean section.
Bowie and Arlo’s dad Tim Marsters arrived in New Zealand from Australia just after Bowie’s arrival and planned to stay as long as financially possible.
Life on the high dependency ward had been a challenge for Bowie with a bleed on his lung, suspected infections, and pneumonia.
But there had also been huge milestones this week such as the first cuddles and Bowie opening his eyes.
“It will be the best present for Arlo if it all happens then because it will be the first time he will get to meet his little brother.”
Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.