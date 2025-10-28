The boy was airlifted after becoming acutely unwell. File photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Boy airlifted from Northland’s Kaikohe School to Starship Hospital

By RNZ

A child who became acutely unwell at a Northland primary school has been flown to Starship Hospital by rescue helicopter.

Hato Hone St John said it was called to Kaikohe East School about 11.30am on Tuesday, sending an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter.

The child was airlifted to Auckland in a critical condition.

In a social media post, the school said staff responded immediately when a boy needed urgent medical attention.