Staff called 111 and the boy’s whānau, who arrived quickly on site.
The school said its emergency procedures worked smoothly and the boy was well cared for throughout.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his whānau at this time,” the school said.
Staff also called whānau of the boy’s classmates, some of whom were “very upset and worried”, so they could collect their children and offer them some awhi (support).
- RNZ
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.