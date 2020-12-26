Boxing Day sales: Shoppers pack malls, 'thankful to be in New Zealand'

Kiwi shoppers are packing out malls and soaking up the annual Boxing Day sales as most of the world grapples with Covid-19-induced restrictions.

At Auckland's Sylvia Park, shoppers were lining up even before the first shops opened at 7am.

Bargain hunters were also seen lining the street outside Dress Smart in Onehunga before its 9am opening.

At Sylvia Park it was humming by 8am when all the stores were open. By midday, centre manager Helen Ronald said it was "probably busier even than last year".

It's a trend that has only increased over the past few weeks. After a tough year for retailers because of Covid-19 lockdowns, shoppers were really taking to the "support local" messaging.

On Christmas Eve there was a record-breaking level of transactions, and everything was pointing towards Boxing Day being even more lucrative.

Ronald said it was difficult to pinpoint exactly what was bringing shoppers out in force today as each store had great offerings.

"I've seen a lot of fashion, homeware and sportswear - they've all been really busy.

"There are some really good bargains. Farmers as always does a great sale, but all have great offers today, it is pretty even across everybody.

"I think after the year people have had, they are coming out, having a relaxing shop, enjoying the bargains, and we are seeing a lot of families here. That is something we have seen right through Christmas, and is really nice to see.

"It is really just like a normal Boxing Day, one of those days you are really thankful to be in New Zealand."

Boxing Day bargain hunters at Albany Mega Centre, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

At sales across the country consumers can expect anywhere from 10 to 70 per cent off the retail price, but generally only on certain items.

At West Auckland's Nido, which has recently gone into receivership, customers will find 50 per cent off the entire stock in store.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said it was too early for any data to show just how busy Boxing Day had been, but he was hearing positive things.

"Anecdotally I am hearing things are pretty steady. Just in Wellington I have been seeing shoppers everywhere. December spending has been relatively strong since Black Friday, and we expect Boxing Day to be another big one."

Harford expected a big increase in people choosing local shops and brands off the back of campaigns to support local retailers through the tough year.

Also, as many Kiwis were not able to travel, they were spending more in the shops, he said.

Another developing trend was in online shopping.

Shoppers at Albany Mega Centre, Auckland, during the Boxing Day Sales. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Some major New Zealand retailers, such as Noel Leeming and the Warehouse started their Boxing Day sales online on Christmas Eve, while most others began on Christmas Day.

"I think we can expect to see a big jump in online spending this year. Some sales started on Christmas Eve, and many more yesterday, so I think many more people will jump into that online space, as it means you can do it from home or even at the beach."

Between midnight and 2pm on Christmas Eve, Kiwi consumers had spent in excess of $166 million.

The busiest time of day at 12.30pm saw a peak of 204 transactions per second - a new record, topping the previous record of 188 transactions per second (the daily average is usually around 60 transactions per second).

Paymark recorded about three million transactions processed between midnight and 2pm on Christmas Eve.

Spokesman Paul Brislen said spending data would not be updated until Monday.

Spending through Paymark on Boxing Day last year totalled $149m.