A woman has been seriously injured after falling down a cliff in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesman said police were alerted around 9.15am after a woman had fallen down a 20m cliff while on a walking track in Bowentown.

A surf rescue boat reached the woman about 10am and she was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance and one first response unit went to the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ staff also attended.







