Bottles fly before police clear ‘unsafe’ Dunedin student party

Bottles and cans pile up at the bottom of View St in central Dunedin after an out-of-control party was broken up by police. Photo / Peter McIntosh

A student was arrested for urinating on a police car when officers cleared out an 800-person party where bottles were being thrown in central Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of bottles being thrown at a View St party about 11pm yesterday.

When officers arrived, they discovered about 600 people inside and 200 in the street outside, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The number of people packed into the building presented a safety hazard and police took a prevention approach, turning off the stereo and clearing out the party.

It took about an hour to remove partygoers.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for urinating on a police car and referred to the University of Otago proctor, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Snr Sgt Bond encouraged students to organise their toilet stops as part of their planning for a night out, and not to expose themselves in public.