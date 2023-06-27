A group of shoplifting teenagers, one as young as 12-years-old, who whacked a security guard in Botany and then ran away was quickly nabbed by police. Photo / Google Maps

A group of shoplifting teenagers, one as young as 12-years-old, who whacked a security guard in Botany and then ran away was quickly nabbed by police. Photo / Google Maps

A group of shoplifting teenagers, with one as young as 12, who whacked a security guard in Botany and then ran away, was quickly nabbed by police.

The teens, aged between 12 and 17, dropped the allegedly stolen clothing when a security guard “disturbed” them, police said.

“One of the group has hit one of the security staff before they all fled on foot,” Counties Manukau East area prevention manager Inspector Rakana Cook said.

Police were called to Botany Town Centre about 5pm yesterday. The security guard wasn’t seriously injured.

Officers found the group and caught up with them on Te Irirangi Dr, Cook said.

“After some good footwork, the group were soon in police custody.”

“Police are considering appropriate enforcement action in this case,” he said.

Cook said police took offending against retail businesses seriously and would identify offenders and hold them accountable.

“We are continuing to work alongside our partners to reduce harm on our town centres and retailers.”



