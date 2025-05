Unemployment to hit decade high, vape stores within walking distance of most schools and Trump told ‘country is not for sale’.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A large police presence has formed outside a restaurant in an East Auckland suburb this afternoon.

A witness told the Herald he saw about 40 police officers as he drove past Melt Soul Food in Botany, and many others were across the road.

The witness said it looked like gang members had entered the restaurant.