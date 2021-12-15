Border opens to finish quest

Former Co-operative Bank CEO David Cunningham has been waiting at Miranda to get through the Auckland border for 21 days, which has curtailed his Make-A-Wish fundraising cycle from Bluff to Cape Reinga. Video / Brett Phibbs

Former Co-operative Bank CEO David Cunningham has been waiting at Miranda to get through the Auckland border for 21 days, which has curtailed his Make-A-Wish fundraising cycle from Bluff to Cape Reinga. Video / Brett Phibbs

The lifting of travel restrictions around Auckland meant reconnecting families for some, economic benefits for others and the wellbeing of just spreading ones wings for the restless. But for 57-year-old former Co-Operative Bank CEO, David Cunningham, it means getting back on his bike to finish the last leg of his Bluff to Cape Reinga quest, raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation along the way.

The Kapiti Coast resident had been stuck at Miranda since 23 November after completing the greater part of his 4,000 journey in just under a month. He spent the time putting in a few more kilometres (1,000) on his bicycle interspersed with helping his wife Annie home-school their three children in the campervan-come-support-vehicle they've calle dhome for nearly 2 months.

The Cunninghams with their home-come-support vehicle. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Cunningham has been stymied by border issues before: his original plan for a solo fundraising-trip was to cross the Nullarbor Plain from Adelaide (Annie's hometown) to Perth, but the trans-Tasman bubble popped just 5 days before they were due to leave for Australia. He readjusted his plans and set off from Aotearoa's southernmost tip on 25 October.

"It's truly hard work and you need a hell of a lot of physical resilience, but it's actually mental resilience that is the differentiator," Cunningham said.

"When it was originally across the Nullarbor desert, which is literally a straight line and incredibly boring cycling, I thought I'd think a lot about work. The switching off from the world has been so unbelievably refreshing. Just having no plans is a great plan to have."

Their campervan sports a Givealittle fundraising total that they help update daily and Cunningham has been keen to show his kids how important it is to 'give back'.

"It's certainly in their DNA now, to do something good, the emotion of giving is the most powerful emotion in the world," Cunningham said.

Covid has interrupted David Cunningham's twice now. Photo / Brett Phibbs

He has been able to be involved in delivering one wish on his journey – he donated some of his fundraising to help buy a Hippocampe buggy which goes on the beach and in the water for Rosie, a Nelson girl who lives with cerebral palsy. It is those memories that helped him climb mountains and push through when he was struggling, and making memories with his family that he would not have done if he was still involved in a high-powered banking role – even if it has meant travelling in a campervan smaller than their home's bathroom.

"Make-A-Wish provides enduring memories for the family to treasure. And they have done the same for us in a way. I couldn't have done this without Annie, she has been amazing on this journey. It has been a privilege to have been able to do this," he said.

If Covid doesn't spring any more surprrises, by the time he finishes he will have climbed the height of Mt Everest four times over, but more importantly he hopes to have knocked off his target of $30,000 before the family reaches Cape Reinga within the next week.

Then it's home for Christmas and then maybe plan his next career move.

givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/riding-around-NZ