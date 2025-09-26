Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Bay of Plenty cop Harrison Rickard-Simms busted drink-driving, appeals conviction

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Bay of Plenty policeman Harrison Rickard-Simms outside Tokoroa District Court after successfully overturning his drink-driving conviction. Photo / Belinda Feek

Bay of Plenty policeman Harrison Rickard-Simms outside Tokoroa District Court after successfully overturning his drink-driving conviction. Photo / Belinda Feek

A police officer who was caught drink-driving after going out to buy food has successfully appealed his conviction, but his fight to keep his job continues.

Harrison Marius Anthony Rickard-Simms was stopped in Tokoroa about 9.30pm on April 26, as part of a routine traffic stop.

The 25-year-old returned a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save