Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Boot camps or sports camps? Sean Fitzpatrick is backing sport to reduce youth crime in NZ - Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The Government is trialling a military-style academy in an effort to combat youth crime. Photo / Getty Images

The Government is trialling a military-style academy in an effort to combat youth crime. Photo / Getty Images

Editorial

How to deal with recidivist youth offenders is a never-ending thorny issue constantly troubling the Government. But not just the Government; youth workers, police, security guards, parents and caregivers, and the community as a whole.

What to do. Lock the youths up and throw away the key? Put them

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save