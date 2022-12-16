Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Book review:

By Jack Remiel Cottrell
4 mins to read
Frankie McMillan.

Frankie McMillan.

The Wandering Nature of Us Girls

by Frankie McMillan

University of Canterbury Press ($30)

Reviewed by Jack Remiel Cottrell

Frankie McMillan is one of our best flash fiction writers: this is a genre that stretches

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand