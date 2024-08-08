Other hot topics this year include racehorses and New Zealand rail transport, and there is an increase of books in Te Reo Māori or teaching te reo and a number of books on Māori history.
There are lots of biographies and life stories and a large number of quality art books.
Many of the NZ titles, books by NZ authors, or books about NZ have been grouped for easy browsing.
Smith said it bodes well for a successful community event.
The fair supports several worthwhile causes and the work of other agencies.
Rotary chooses groups to receive cash donations. Already identified are Operation Christmas Hamper and Pirongia Park Lodge.
Some of the unsold children’s books are donated to Altrusa Te Awamutu, and, as part of their literacy project, they are further donated to Loving Arms, who in turn distribute them to families they are assisting.
Smith said Rotarians are busy three times per week gathering, sorting and displaying the titles and other items in time for the opening at 355 Rickit Rd on Thursday, August 22. The fair runs for four days until Sunday, August 25.
That means the end time to donate is also fast approaching. Books, jigsaw puzzles, CDs, records and DVDs can be taken in boxes to the front desk at Te Awamutu Mitre 10 Mega during shopping hours - the last day is Friday, August 16. Smith asks for no magazines, Reader’s Digest books or videos.
Dean Taylor is a community journalist with over 35 years experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.