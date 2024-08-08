Te Awamutu Rotarians and helpers, from left: Ken Sheldrick, Barbara Lim, Carol Turner, Laurel Smith, Chris Kay and Barbara Lee checking out some of the thousands of titles on offer at this year's Book Fair. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Rotary Book Fair has become a major event for booklovers - the numbers and quality of books and other items for sale attracting customers keen for a bargain, or a treasure.

Organiser Laurel Smith said as the opening of the 2024 event approaches, it is clear this year will be no exception.

Donations to date are at least on par with previous years, but she says the nature of the donations is changing.

“This year there are a number of beautiful, high-quality books, which we have specially priced and displayed in their own room,” she said.

“We also have a number of collections and sets, including one person’s collection of books on sailing.”