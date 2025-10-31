He rang the police and said Wayne’s breathing had become laboured and shallow. Police took him to a medical centre, but his condition deteriorated.
He died the next day.
An autopsy showed six rib fractures along with chest and face bruising.
However, the report revealed for the first time that Beach was also suffering from “significant artery and heart disease”, but his cause of death was complications of blunt force chest trauma.
Beach’s brain failed from insufficient oxygenated blood to the brain, which was caused by chest trauma that Temple inflicted; however, it was also contributed to by the pre-existing and significant coronary and artery disease.
“Mr Beach’s underlying heart disease meant that even before the assault, his ability to pump blood around the body was significantly compromised,” the judge said.
“This is not a man who lacks empathy or insight; this is a man almost overwhelmed because of the empathy and insight that he possesses in relation to what he ... has caused.”
‘The circumstances of this case are highly unusual’
Justice Robinson accepted that Temple, who works in the kiwifruit industry, didn’t intend to cause Beach grievous bodily harm that day, but it was also clear the jury didn’t accept that he was acting in self-defence.
“It’s unclear whether that’s because you were never acting in self-defence or because even if you were, your assault on Mr Beach was excessive.”
He agreed there was a degree of provocation, and Beach’s “long history” of shouting abuse was also relevant.
Beach also had pre-existing conditions which contributed to this death.
The judge took a starting point of three and a half years before applying various discounts totalling 43%, taking into account Temple’s 20 letters of support and the contributions he’d made to his community.