Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ōpōtiki man Bonny Temple avoids jail after killing neighbour Wayne Beach

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Ōpōtiki man Bonny Anthony Temple, 47, in the High Court at Hamilton on Thursday when he was sentenced for the manslaughter of Wayne Beach in September 2023. Photo / Belinda Feek

Ōpōtiki man Bonny Anthony Temple, 47, in the High Court at Hamilton on Thursday when he was sentenced for the manslaughter of Wayne Beach in September 2023. Photo / Belinda Feek

Bonny Anthony Temple may have been a good, law-abiding citizen, but he was still capable of taking a life.

And, one day in September 2023, that’s exactly what happened when the 47-year-old attacked a neighbour who had been regularly shouting obscenities across the fence of his mother-in-law’s property.

Temple says

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save