Bone found on West Coast belongs to missing tramper Marni Sheppeard

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Avid mountaineer Marni Sheppeard. Photo / Supplied

A bone located in the Otira area last year has been identified as belonging to missing Canterbury tramper Marni Sheppeard.

In January 2024 a member of the public contacted police after finding a bone in the Otira area.

It was later examined by a pathologist, anthropologist, and ESR scientists who confirmed it belonged to Sheppeard, who was last heard from in November 2020.

In 2021 partial remains were located in the Rolleston River area following an extensive search involving LandSAR volunteers, police, CanyonSar teams, Alpine Cliff Rescue, police dog units and a LandSAR dog team - deployed into the area by helicopter.

“Police have since spoken with Marni’s mother and informed her of the finding,” said a police spokesperson today.

The 53-year-old was officially reported missing in January 2021.

However, she was last heard from in November 2020when she posted a photo of herself on Twitter saying she was “off to the mountains”.

The first remains were recovered by a Disaster Victim Identification Unit member and taken to Christchurch where they underwent an official identification process.

A member of the public later furnished police with an entry from the “Intentions Book” at the Waimakariri Falls Hut, dated November 11, 2020.

It had Sheppeard’s name on it and suggested she was likely heading to the Waimakariri Col, Rolleston River or Hunts Creek.

