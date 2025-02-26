Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Avid mountaineer Marni Sheppeard. Photo / Supplied

A bone located in the Otira area last year has been identified as belonging to missing Canterbury tramper Marni Sheppeard.

In January 2024 a member of the public contacted police after finding a bone in the Otira area.

It was later examined by a pathologist, anthropologist, and ESR scientists who confirmed it belonged to Sheppeard, who was last heard from in November 2020.

In 2021 partial remains were located in the Rolleston River area following an extensive search involving LandSAR volunteers, police, CanyonSar teams, Alpine Cliff Rescue, police dog units and a LandSAR dog team - deployed into the area by helicopter.