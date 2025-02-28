“While we acknowledge there have been queues today, notably on the Mill Rd eastbound approach and the southbound off-ramp, we can confirm that everything is functioning correctly with the new lights,” said regional manager of transport services, Stephen Collett.

“Queues will improve incrementally over the next week as the software adapts to traffic flows and volumes in the area and motorists become accustomed to the new road layout.

“Auckland Transport Operation Centre will actively monitor the interchange as a priority over the coming weeks to make adjustments as necessary and ensure no safety issues arise.”

Franklin Ward councillor Andy Baker took to social media today, saying there were “a few issues with congestion and queues” this morning, as is the case when new traffic signals are switched on.

“NZTA has been working on making the adjustments starting with the tail back on to the motorway where there was highest risk to road users and are now focusing on getting the balance right for Mill Rd,” Baker said.

The new traffic lights are located at the Bombay Interchange and the adjacent BP Bombay service centre exit. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

“The lights will obviously mean a significant change to how traffic flows up there but remember it is to make things safer, in particular for those getting on and off the motorway as well as trying to get out of the BP and other shops, which has been terrible.

“Please be patient and careful if you are up that way.”

Collett said early engagement with the Franklin Local Board on the SH1 Papakura to Bombay project highlighted local concerns, and investigations undertaken in response determined traffic lights were needed in the short term to improve safety.

“We know that installing traffic lights now will not resolve all existing issues, however, the lights will provide immediate and significant safety benefits for motorists using the interchange and service centre.

“The lights will also enable NZTA to manage queue lengths on the southbound off-ramp to prevent them backing up on to the motorway, as can happen at evening peak times.”

Collett said a full upgrade of the Bombay Interchange was planned in the longer term as part of stage two of the Papakura to Bombay project, which would include widening the Mill Rd overbridge across SH1 and the approaches each side to four lanes to address more capacity constraints.

“It’s great to be able to do something now to help make this busy interchange and service centre safer and more accessible for the many locals and inter-regional travellers that use it every day,” he said.

As part of installing the traffic lights, the project team also widened part of the road, built new traffic islands, relocated utility infrastructure underground and installed new drainage, signs and road markings.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

