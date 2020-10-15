Bomb squad secures suspicious package found in New Plymouth

The package was found in a tree on Waiwaka Terrace this afternoon. Photo / Google

Police say the suspicious package discovered in New Plymouth has been secured.

The package was found in a tree along on Waiwaka Terrace in Strandon around 2pm today.

Cordons were put up around the area while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team - the army's bomb squad, inspected it.

Area Commander Inspector Belinda Dewar, Taranaki says the object has been secured and removed from the suburban street.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident, she said.

"Our advice to anyone who may find a suspicious package is not to approach or move it but to remove themselves to a safe distance and ring 111," Dewar said.

"The agencies involved in managing such incidents have well practised systems to deal with them and minimise the risk to themselves or to the public."

The roads have not been reopened in the area.

Can you help? Anyone with information should call police on 105 quoting job number P044042842.

Information can also be provided anonymously via 0800 555 111.