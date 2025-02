The NZ Health sector is believed to be in chaos after multiple high profile resignations. Hamas has been ordered to release more hostages and multiple speed cameras are down.

A man has been found dead in the water off Greymouth on the West Coast.

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious at this time.

The man’s death would be referred to the coroner, a spokesman said.

His body was found in the water off Packers Quay in Blaketown.