Taupo St in South Waikato, where police responded to reports of a dead body this morning. Photo / Google Maps

A body has been found on the side of the road in a small Waikato town during the early hours of this morning.

Police responded to reports of a person found deceased on the side of the road in the township of Putāruru, a spokesperson confirmed.

The body was found outside a residential address on Taupo St, in the South Waikato District, 65km southeast of Hamilton.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, the spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 6.27am and confirmed they responded.

Police are now making enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

Putāruru Volunteer Fire Brigade also attended the incident and advised travellers to take care driving past the scene earlier this morning.



