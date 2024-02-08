A body has been found by police in Waikato.
Police confirmed they recovered a body from Te Akau, north of Raglan late yesterday evening.
Formal identification of the person and a post-mortem will be carried out today.
“While this is under way we are unable to comment further,” a police spokesperson said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Last week there was a major search operation after a person went missing at Waikato’s notorious Papanui Point.
A police spokesperson said they were alerted that a person had fallen from the rocks shortly before 1.40pm on January 29.