Woolworths scrambles to close new rewards programme loophole, GPs forced to lift their fees as funding fails to keep up with costs and the Supreme Court hears Donald Trump’s ballot case in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A body has been found by police in Waikato.

Police confirmed they recovered a body from Te Akau, north of Raglan late yesterday evening.

Formal identification of the person and a post-mortem will be carried out today.

“While this is under way we are unable to comment further,” a police spokesperson said.

Last week there was a major search operation after a person went missing at Waikato’s notorious Papanui Point.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted that a person had fallen from the rocks shortly before 1.40pm on January 29.