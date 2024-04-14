Police are investigating the sudden death of a man on a Mount Maunganui beach this morning.

In a statement today police said they were called to a burglary at a building site on Surf Rd about 3.40am.

Three suspects fled on foot while two were found and arrested. A third offender ran into the sea where police lost sight of him, the statement said.

“A shoreline search was conducted and about 5am the man was found on the shoreline. Sadly, he was unable to be revived,” police said.

